Prime Day deal: Save $120 on the OnePlus 13 with its lowest price ever

Joe Maring / Android Authority

If you’re looking for a solid discount on an Android smartphone, now might be a good time to consider the OnePlus 13. Currently available for $779.99, this offers a neat saving from its usual price, making it 13% off relative to the recommended retail price. OnePlus 13 for $779.99 (13% off)

The OnePlus 13, launched in early 2025, stands out with its sleek design and is available in several striking color options, including Black Eclipse. Its display is impressive, featuring a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a sharp 1,440 x 3,168 resolution and a fluid 120Hz refresh rate. The Crystal Shield super-ceramic glass ensures improved screen durability. Powering the OnePlus 13 is the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, complemented by a hefty 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage in this model.

One of the alluring factors of the OnePlus 13 is its battery and charging capabilities. It hosts a long-lasting 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. On the charging front, you’re looking at 80W SUPERVOOC fast wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, allowing for a full charge in just over half an hour. The camera setup includes three robust 50MP lenses — a primary sensor, a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an ultrawide lens, all fine-tuned by Hasselblad for superior image quality.

This deal marks the lowest price so far this year for the OnePlus 13, making it an attractive option if you’re in the market for a premium phone at a reduced rate. In fact, we called it one of the best Android phones of 2025. So you should keep an eye on this if you’ve been considering an upgrade. If you don’t have a Prime membership yet, get on the free 30-day trial to catch this deal.