Don't miss a record-low $799.99 price on the powerful OnePlus 13

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

It’s a great time to be on the lookout for amazing deals, and the Amazon Big Deal Days sale has served up a gem with the OnePlus 13. With the 512GB model’s price sliced down to $799.99 from the usual $999.99, you’re looking at a solid 20% off the retail price. That’s the lowest it’s been to date, making this a standout deal for anyone in the market for a top-tier smartphone. OnePlus 13 Arctic Dawn for $799.99 (20% off)

Let’s dive into what makes the OnePlus 13 so special. You’ve got 16GB of RAM and a hefty 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, which means plenty of room and speed for all your apps and files. The 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display offers a vibrant 2K+ resolution that refreshes up to 120Hz. Whether you’re watching videos or playing games, the display will definitely enhance your experience.

The OnePlus 13 is the company's most killer flagship to date, offering a massive battery, speedy charging, and powerful cameras that give Google and Samsung something to worry about.

When it comes to cameras, this phone doesn’t disappoint. With a triple 50MP Hasselblad-tuned camera system, including an ultrawide and periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, your photos will be nothing short of impressive. The battery life is also a highlight, boasting a 6,000mAh capacity that supports super-fast charging.

If you’re not yet a Prime member, you might want to consider signing up, as all the great deals, including this one, are exclusive to subscribers. There’s also a 30-day free trial available, giving you a chance to explore its benefits risk-free.

