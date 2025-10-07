Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Don't miss a record-low $799.99 price on the powerful OnePlus 13
3 hours ago
It’s a great time to be on the lookout for amazing deals, and the Amazon Big Deal Days sale has served up a gem with the OnePlus 13. With the 512GB model’s price sliced down to $799.99 from the usual $999.99, you’re looking at a solid 20% off the retail price. That’s the lowest it’s been to date, making this a standout deal for anyone in the market for a top-tier smartphone.
Let’s dive into what makes the OnePlus 13 so special. You’ve got 16GB of RAM and a hefty 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, which means plenty of room and speed for all your apps and files. The 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display offers a vibrant 2K+ resolution that refreshes up to 120Hz. Whether you’re watching videos or playing games, the display will definitely enhance your experience.
When it comes to cameras, this phone doesn’t disappoint. With a triple 50MP Hasselblad-tuned camera system, including an ultrawide and periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, your photos will be nothing short of impressive. The battery life is also a highlight, boasting a 6,000mAh capacity that supports super-fast charging.
If you’re not yet a Prime member, you might want to consider signing up, as all the great deals, including this one, are exclusive to subscribers. There’s also a 30-day free trial available, giving you a chance to explore its benefits risk-free.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.