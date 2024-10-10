OnePlus says OnePlus 13 is coming this month with a big performance leap

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A OnePlus executive has confirmed that the OnePlus 13 is on the way with the latest flagship Snapdragon silicon.

The executive also said you should expect a “big leap” in performance, claiming the phone would reach new heights for Android.

OnePlus added that the phone would launch later this month.

OnePlus confirmed last month that its next flagship product will launch in October, hinting that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will power it. Now, a company executive has confirmed that the OnePlus 13 is indeed coming soon and revealed a few more details.

OnePlus China president Li Jie Louis revealed on Weibo that the OnePlus 13 is on the way and would offer “the latest Snapdragon flagship chip,” expected to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. This isn’t a surprise as the brand’s flagship Android phones have always adopted the latest and greatest Snapdragon SoCs.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

The executive also said that the phone would be equipped with Color OS 15 in China. That’s no surprise, either, as OnePlus phones use this OPPO skin in China instead of the slightly modified Oxygen OS skin.

The executive claimed that the new phone would make a “big leap” in performance and fluidity, apparently reaching new heights on Android. These improvements were attributed to the new processor as well as Color OS 15’s Tidal Engine and Aurora Engine tech. The former promises better performance while the latter should deliver improved animations. We’re guessing that these technologies will also come to global versions of the OnePlus 13 in light of OxygenOS being based on Color OS.

OnePlus also reiterated that the OnePlus 13 would launch later this month, ostensibly in China only for now. There’s no word on a launch date but we’re guessing it’ll take place after the Snapdragon Summit, which is set for October 21-23.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments