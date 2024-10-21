OnePlus 13 design officially revealed in video, with a spooky launch date

TL;DR OnePlus has posted a video which reveals the OnePlus 13’s design.

The video also confirms an October 31 launch date in China.

There’s been no shortage of OnePlus 13 rumors in the last few months, and OnePlus itself has also been teasing the phone in recent weeks. Now, the company has revealed a launch date and extensively showed off the phone’s design.

OnePlus posted a video on Weibo (mirrored above) that showed the phone from various angles. The clip confirms a circular rear camera housing (say goodbye to the OnePlus 12‘s toilet-shaped housing), Hasselblad branding, flat edges, and an alert slider.

We also see a few color options, and a later post reveals that these colors are called White Dew Morning Dawn, Blue Moment, and Obsidian Secret Realm. At least that’s what Google Translate says. Check out the trio of color schemes below. I quite like the pleather-clad Blue Moment variant and the contrasting colors between the rear cover and camera bump.

The video and subsequent posts by OnePlus also confirm an October 31 launch date at 4:00 PM GMT+8 (4:00 AM ET). This is expected to be a China-only launch. It’s a safe bet that a global release will take place in Q1 2025.

Serial leaker Evan Blass also posted five apparent OnePlus 13 renders shortly after this article was published. These images indeed match the official materials. Check them out below.

Otherwise, OnePlus has already confirmed a few OnePlus 13 features, namely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip and a BOE X2 OLED screen with nifty local refresh rate technology. Otherwise, leaks point to the phone offering an IP68/IP69 rating, a 6,000mAh battery, 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and a triple 50MP rear camera system.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments