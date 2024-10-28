First look at OnePlus 13 magnetic cases reveals new wood grain options

TL;DR OnePlus has shown off magnetic cases for the OnePlus 13, including two wood grain covers.

The company also showed several magnetic accessories for the upcoming phone.

OnePlus has revealed plenty of OnePlus 13 specs ahead of the phone’s launch on Thursday, spanning performance, display, and other areas. Now, the company has revealed magnetic cases for the phone along with some ecosystem products.

The company posted images on Weibo showing off the OnePlus 13’s magnetic cases. The image below shows four magnetic cases, including two with a wood grain finish. Two cases are also visible in the image at the top of the article.

The above picture also shows off some previously disclosed accessories, such as a 50W wireless charger with a cooling fan, a compact 5,000mAh magnetic power bank, and a 100W magnetic power bank.

Our first look at these cases comes shortly after OnePlus revealed the OnePlus 13’s battery and charging details. The phone will pack a 6,000mAh battery, which is a significant upgrade over the OnePlus 12‘s already large 5,400mAh battery. Need to top up? Then you can use 100W wired or 50W wireless charging.

We only have a few days to go until the OnePlus 13 is launched in China, so we’ll hear more details about the phone then. History tells us that we might have to wait a few weeks or a couple of months for a global release.

