OnePlus 13 makes a surprise debut at an eSports event

TL;DR Gamers were seen using the unreleased OnePlus 13 at a recent event in China.

Images from the event showcase the device in three colorways: black, blue, and white.

OnePlus has already opened pre-orders for the phone in China, but the company hasn’t announced a launch date.

OnePlus has officially opened pre-orders for the OnePlus 13 in China and shared a teaser giving us a glimpse of its updated back panel design. But you don’t have to wait until the launch to get a better look at the phone, as it has already been spotted in the wild.

Users on the Chinese social media platform Weibo shared images from the Peacekeeper Elite 2024 event earlier today (via Notebookcheck), revealing participants using the unreleased OnePlus 13. The photos showcase the device in three colorways, including the black variant we saw in a recent leak, a dual-tone variant with a blue back panel and a white camera island, and a white variant with a silver frame.

All three models have a prominent Hasselblad logo next to the camera island, flat sides, a silver band cutting through the camera island, and the OnePlus logo centered on the back panel. OnePlus’ official teaser image also shows some of the design elements pictured above, confirming that this is, indeed, the OnePlus 13.

Based on previous teasers, the OnePlus 13 will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, 50W wireless charging support, and an innovative display with local high refresh rate support. Leaks suggest that the device could also pack a massive 6,000mAh battery and an ultrasonic fingerprint reader. The device will launch in China later this month, but you shouldn’t expect it to reach the US until early next year.

