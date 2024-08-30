The OnePlus 13 could arrive earlier than expected

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus could launch its next flagship a month earlier than expected.

A new leak suggests that the OnePlus 13 could be announced before China’s Singles Day festival on November 11.

OnePlus has been launching its flagship phones earlier and earlier. Over the last three years, the company has launched its flagship a month earlier than the previous year, and it seems like that will also be the case with the OnePlus 13.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 12 in China in December of last year, and it made it to global markets in January this year. A new leak suggests that the OnePlus 13 could arrive a month before that, with OnePlus rumored to host a launch event in China towards the end of October or early November.

In a recent post on Weibo, reliable tipster Digital Chat Station claims that OnePlus could unveil the device before China’s Singles Day festival on November 11. Since Singles Day is the country’s biggest shopping festival, it makes sense for the company to announce the OnePlus 13 before the festival to boost sales.

An early November launch seems plausible since many Chinese OEMs announce their flagships shortly after Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit event each year, where it unveils the latest top-end Snapdragon chip. Given that the OnePlus 13 is expected to pack the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, OnePlus could announce the device soon after Qualcomm concludes its event on October 23.

Although OnePlus has yet to share any information about the device, previous leaks suggest the OnePlus 13 could feature an updated design, a bigger battery, and better cameras. If this new leak stands true, we won’t have to wait too long to learn the rest of the details.

