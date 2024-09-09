It's official: The OnePlus 13 is coming and will launch very soon

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus confirmed it will launch its next flagship device in October, and this is expected to be the OnePlus 13.

The company also suggested that the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

This will likely be a China-only launch ahead of a global release later.

We previously heard that OnePlus could launch the OnePlus 13 in October, joining a raft of other manufacturers tipped to launch flagship Android phones next month. Now, OnePlus has indeed confirmed that its next flagship device is coming soon.

OnePlus China president Li Jie Louis revealed on Weibo that a new OnePlus flagship (expected to be the OnePlus 13) will be released in October.

The executive also noted that the device will be powered by “the latest generation of flagship chips.” Louis specifically noted that this chip would have a custom architecture and was designed by the team behind “epoch-making PC chips.”

Needless to say, this all but guarantees that the OnePlus 13 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship processor features custom Oryon CPU cores that previously appeared in Snapdragon X PC chips. This isn’t a surprise, though, as OnePlus has always used the latest high-end Snapdragon processors in its flagship phones.

Thanks to leaks, we already have some idea of what to expect from the OnePlus 13. The phone is tipped to offer a new design with an overhauled camera housing, an IP68/IP69 rating, a 6.8-inch 2K screen, and a huge battery (6,000mAh+). The phone is also said to offer a triple rear camera system, featuring a 50MP LYT-808 main camera and two 50MP LYT-600 cameras (3x and ultrawide). We won’t have long to wait to see if these leaks bear out.

We should also note that this OnePlus 13 launch is likely to be a China-only affair at first. After all, the OnePlus 12 launched in China in early December before a global launch in late January. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 11 was revealed in China in early January before a global launch a month later.

