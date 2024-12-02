The OnePlus 13 officially goes global this January, competing against the Galaxy S25

OnePlus

TL;DR OnePlus has confirmed the global launch of the OnePlus 13 in January 2025.

The phone will be available in three colors, including a vegan leather option. The company has also ditched its signature green color from past flagships.

OnePlus 13 will feature IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance.

We’re excited to enter the new year, as that means we have new Android flagships to look forward to. One of them is the OnePlus 13, which has already launched in China and is expected to launch globally very soon. The time is upon us, as OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will launch globally in January 2025.

What’s more, the company has also confirmed that the upcoming flagship will be available in all three colorways: Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn. This signals the end of the green colorway, which has been the signature color for OnePlus flagships for the past few years. It’s not immediately clear if blue becomes the signature color, but I personally hope so.

OnePlus 13 Black Eclipse OnePlus 13 Arctic Dawn OnePlus 13 Midnight Ocean

OnePlus says that the Midnight Ocean color will be the “first phone to feature micro-fiber vegan leather,” which is said to be designed to strike a balance between a luxurious hand feel and scratch and scuff resistance.

OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 13 gets IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance internationally. This is good news as some OnePlus phones in the past have skimped out on an IP rating as a cost-tradeoff on the certification process, despite being capable enough to fulfill the requirements of such IP ratings.

Beyond the announcement, leaks have suggested that OnePlus could also launch the OnePlus 13R and the OnePlus Watch 3 in early 2025. Further, even for the OnePlus 13, leaks say that the base 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will be available only in the Black Eclipse color variant. If you want the Midnight Ocean or Arctic Dawn colorways, you may have to upgrade to the 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage variant.

Samsung hasn’t confirmed the launch of the Galaxy S25 series just yet, but based on historical trends, the flagship series is widely expected to be released in Q1 2025.

Are you excited for the OnePlus 13? Which color are you eyeing? Let us know in the comments below!

