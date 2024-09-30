Did we just get a look at the front of the OnePlus 13?

TL;DR OnePlus posted a picture showing off the OnePlus 13 screen, if not the phone itself.

The company says it’s using a BOE screen that should offer superior performance over the OnePlus 12 display.

OnePlus is one of several companies expected to launch their next-generation flagship Android phones in China next month. The company has already hinted at the OnePlus 13, and it seems like we might have our first look at the phone’s new screen, if not the phone itself.

OnePlus China president Li Jie Louis announced that the company successfully tested BOE’s “second-generation Oriental Screen,” posting a picture of the screen itself (seen above). The executive noted that the OnePlus 12 used BOE’s first-generation screen last year, adding that the second-generation display would “soon” offer even better performance.

Does this picture actually show the OnePlus 13, though? Leaker Digital Chat Station suggested that the image could indeed be a look at the new phone. If confirmed, this would be our first official look at the OnePlus 13 ahead of its Chinese launch in the coming weeks.

OnePlus already confirmed that the new phone would be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. Regulatory filings also point to 100W wired charging, in line with the previous flagship. Leaks suggest a 6,000mAh battery at the very least, along with a triple 50MP rear camera trio.

The company previously hinted that its next flagship phone would launch next month. So we don’t have long to wait until the OnePlus 13 is officially revealed.

