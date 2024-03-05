The OnePlus 13 could finally bring a brand-new design

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The OnePlus 13 will offer a new design compared to previous devices, a leaker has claimed.

It looks like the camera housing used on the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11 will be given the boot.

The phone is also said to have a 2K screen, a 50MP main camera, and a periscope lens.

The OnePlus 12 is arguably the best conventional OnePlus flagship phone in the last few years, bringing a variety of premium extras to the table. But the design is similar to the OnePlus 11. Fortunately, a reliable leaker has revealed that change is on the way.

Digital Chat Station has claimed on Weibo that the OnePlus 13 will have a new design. More specifically, the machine-translated post suggests that the “family-style hinge” has been removed. We’re guessing this refers to the distinctive, curved panel to the left of the camera housing that’s been used on the last two flagship phones. In fact, some Weibo users have taken to calling the current camera design a “toilet seat,” and I can’t unsee the resemblance.

This would nevertheless be in line with the tipster’s previous claim last month that OnePlus might change its design, dropping the “stainless steel hinge” and circular camera design in the upper left corner.

The leaker also claimed in his latest post that the OnePlus 13 prototype has a large 2K screen. They added that the device will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, a large 50MP main camera, and a periscope camera.

In any event, we just hope the OnePlus 13 brings an IP67 or IP68 design. After all, rival phones from Google, Samsung, and Xiaomi have offered this option for a while now.

