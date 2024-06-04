The OnePlus 13 camera might not just be a disappointing rehash after all

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A reliable leaker says the OnePlus 13 camera could have some notable upgrades.

Notably, telephoto and ultrawide sensors could be upgraded to 50MP.

This flies in the face of earlier rumors that suggested the OnePlus 13 would just rehash the OnePlus 12’s camera system.

While OnePlus fans love the company’s phones for their sleek design and powerful processing, even the most die-hard fans would admit that the company doesn’t quite match competitors regarding cameras. This is usually due to OnePlus cutting corners with camera hardware, at least compared to mighty flagships like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 8 Pro, or even the iPhone 15 Pro.

That’s why it was disappointing to hear rumors that the OnePlus 13 camera might just be a rehash of the OnePlus 12’s. While the OnePlus 12 didn’t have a bad camera, per se, the idea of minimal camera upgrades would be disappointing year-over-year.

However, now we have a different rumor from reliable tipster Digital Chat Station. DCS claims that the OnePlus 13 camera could actually have some significant upgrades.

Here is a machine translation of DCS’ latest:

From this leak, we can see that the OnePlus 13 camera could change quite significantly. Currently, the OnePlus 12 has a 50MP primary lens, a 64MP periscope telephoto, and a 48MP ultrawide. The telephoto lens supports 3x optical zoom.

DCS says that the OnePlus 13 could have all lenses at 50MP, which suggests sensor upgrades for both the telephoto and ultrawide (the primary sensor could also be upgraded, but since the OnePlus 12 is already at 50MP, this is unclear). The telephoto would also keep its 3x optical zoom capability, which could produce some terrific results with that new 50MP sensor.

While this is still just a rumor, it’s nice to hear from a reliable source that OnePlus might not just rehash the OnePlus 12’s camera system for its next flagship.

Speaking of the OnePlus 13, we expect to see it launch in China in either December or January, with a global release to follow a few weeks later in early 2025.

