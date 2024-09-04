OnePlus 13's display could be brighter and better for your eyes

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority The OnePlus 12R (left) looks very similar to the more expensive OnePlus 12 (right).

TL;DR OnePlus has confirmed that it will use BOE’s X2 flagship OLED display in its next smartphone.

The display will launch next month, and it is expected to be better quality, brighter, and have better eye protection features.

The OnePlus 13 is expected to launch in China in late October or early November and, presumably, globally in December.

We’re done with done with flagship launches from this generation of processors. All eyes have now shifted to the next generation of processors, with Apple going first with the iPhone 16 launch. Next month, we expect both Qualcomm and MediaTek to launch flagship processors in the form of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and the Dimensity 9400, and Android flagships with these chips could launch shortly after that. Now, OnePlus has started building up the hype for its upcoming OnePlus 13 flagship, confirming that it will go ahead with a BOE OLED display which will be revealed next month.

At the BOE Global Innovation Partner Conference currently being held in China, BOE announced that the next generation flagship BOE X-series display will launch next month, and a OnePlus device will bring this new display to global markets. OnePlus President Li Jie confirmed the announcement, mentioning that a future OnePlus smartphone will come with this BOE flagship display.

Li Jie on Weibo

Jie mentions that he experienced the first-gen BOE display, which was then used on the OnePlus 12 and received great praise from users. It even received a DisplayMate A+ rating and is counted among one of the best displays on a flagship.

While the post does not explicitly name the OnePlus 13 as the next launch, it aligns with what we have been hearing about the upcoming flagship. OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 13 before November 11 in China, possibly even towards the end of October. Thanks to this accelerated timeline, we expect the OnePlus 13 to launch globally around December 2024.

From what we can ascertain from this post, the OnePlus 13 could come with the BOE X2 display that is better, brighter, and has more eye protection features than its predecessor.

For reference, the OnePlus 12 claimed 1,600 nits in high brightness mode and 4,500 nits for peak brightness. It also boasts TÜVRheinland’s Intelligent Eye Care certification for its excellent performance in low blue light and flickering with a PWM dimming of 2,160Hz. So, you can expect the OnePlus 13 to one-up its predecessors on these qualities.

Considering the OnePlus 12 set a high bar, we’re excited to see what OnePlus has in store for us with the OnePlus 13. Are you excited for the OnePlus 13? Let us know in the comments below!

