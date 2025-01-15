The OnePlus 13 is a best-seller and all it took was a proper IP rating

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus has revealed that the OnePlus 13 is its best-selling device in five years.

The Chinese brand cited global sales of the new flagship phone on its website.

The OnePlus 13 brings full-fledged water resistance (including an IP69 rating) as well as a variety of other features.

OnePlus finally launched the OnePlus 13 in global markets last week, and we thought it was the best OnePlus flagship to date. It looks like consumers are also excited about the phone.

OnePlus just claimed in a promotional email that the OnePlus 13 was the firm’s best-selling device in five years. The company cited global sales via the OnePlus website, although it excluded sales in China. Check out the image below.

It’s easy to understand why the new flagship Android phone may have received a better commercial response. IP ratings have always been a key issue with recent OnePlus flagship phones, with this feature typically missing or being restricted to carrier models. However, the OnePlus 13 features IP68 and IP69 ratings across the board. There’s more to the phone than long-overdue water resistance, though.

We also praised the new phone for features like its capable triple 50MP camera setup (including a 3x camera), fantastic performance, fast wired/wireless charging, and the Oxygen OS 15 software. So we can see why more people might be buying the OnePlus 13 compared to previous devices from the company.

