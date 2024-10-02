The OnePlus 13 could beat Samsung, Google with a giant battery

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has claimed that the OnePlus 13 will have a 6,000mAh battery.

This would be larger than the batteries in the OnePlus 12, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The OnePlus 13 is coming later this month, and we’re keen to see how the company can improve upon the already great OnePlus 12. Now, a recent leak points to a major battery capacity increase.

Tipster Yogesh Brar claimed on Twitter that the OnePlus 13 will offer a massive 6,000mAh battery. This would be 600mAh more than the OnePlus 12 and handily beat the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (5,000mAh) and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL (5,060mAh).

There’s more to battery life than capacity alone, and the OnePlus 12 lagged behind the S24 Ultra in a few synthetic tests. But we were also regularly able to get almost 48 hours of juice when it came to real-world usage. So, an even bigger battery should help the OnePlus 13 comprehensively beat rivals in battery benchmarks while offering even better real-world results.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that the new phone would get a 6,000mAh battery, as leaker Digital Chat Station previously suggested this was coming. It wouldn’t be the biggest battery in a OnePlus phone, though, as the China-only Ace 3 Pro offers a massive 6,500mAh battery.

Brar also noted that the OnePlus 13 would pack 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The former figure isn’t new as the phone was listed with 100W charging capabilities in a regulatory filing last month. But we’re glad to see the return of 50W wireless charging.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments