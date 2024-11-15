You'll have to pay more for the exciting OnePlus 13 colors

OnePlus

TL;DR According to a leak, the OnePlus 13 could come in 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB variants. The base variant could be available only in black, while the top variant could be available in three colors.

The leak also suggests that the OnePlus 13R is coming but could come in a single RAM-storage variant and two colors.

OnePlus has already launched the OnePlus 13 in China, giving us pretty much all the specifications for the phone when it succeeds the OnePlus 12 in the global market. If you’re waiting to get your hands on this top-tier Android flagship, you won’t have to wait too long, as the phone is expected to launch soon globally.

Leaker Arsène Lupin has shared the memory, storage, and color variants of the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R, which are expected to be released in global markets.

According to the leaker, the OnePlus 13 will be available in a 12GB RAM plus 256GB storage configuration in only the Black Eclipse colorway. If you were looking forward to getting the other colors, like the Midnight Ocean or Arctic Dawn, you would have to upgrade to the 16GB/512GB variant, which would naturally cost more than the 12GB/256GB variant.

OnePlus 13 Black Eclipse OnePlus 13 Arctic Dawn OnePlus 13 Midnight Ocean

Additional variants, like the 12GB/512GB variant and the mind-boggling 24GB/1TB variant, are available in the Chinese market, but these are not mentioned in the leak, indicating that they may not launch globally. While 16GB RAM is enough, even for AI use cases, 24GB RAM is insane for bragging rights and future-proofing.

The leak does not mention any other variations of specifications, but we know from past releases that certain specifications like battery and charging could differ between the Chinese variant, the global variant, and even the US variant. For reference, the OnePlus 13 in China comes with a 6,000mAh Silicon Carbide battery with 100W wired charging support. OnePlus also often sticks to two colors for global launch, and launches additional CMF (color-material-finish) variants a few months down the line, so that could happen with the OnePlus 13 too.

The leak further shares that the OnePlus 13R could also be launched globally soon. This phone is expected to come in a singular 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, available in Nebula Noir and Astral Trail colors.

OnePlus hasn’t yet launched the Chinese rebrand of the OnePlus 13R (possibly called the OnePlus Ace 5), but a launch is expected in the coming days for that market. The Ace 5 will then likely be rebranded into the OnePlus 13R for global markets. Looking at past trends, OnePlus could launch the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R globally at the same launch event, possibly in early 2025, although the company has not officially confirmed anything yet.

Are you excited for the OnePlus 13 or OnePlus 13R? Which color are you eyeing? Let us know in the comments below!

