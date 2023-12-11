OnePlus 12R leaked camera specs set it apart from the OnePlus 12 and 11

TL;DR The OnePlus 12R’s camera specifications have leaked. The primary camera is expected to be a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, with an 8MP Sony IMX355 as the ultrawide sensor and a 32MP Sony IMX709 as the telephoto camera.

The OnePlus 12R is expected to launch alongside the OnePlus 12 in international markets in January 2023.

The OnePlus 12 has already launched in China; we know practically everything about the phone. We’re eagerly waiting for January 2024 for the device to launch internationally. While the OnePlus 12 is the prime flagship, OnePlus is also expected to launch the OnePlus 12R internationally alongside. This budget flagship will offer a more value-oriented option for users unwilling to spend top dollar for the top dog. Now, camera specs of the OnePlus 12R have leaked, and we have a fair idea of what to expect.

According to leaker Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus 12R will come with a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, with an f/1.8 aperture and a 1/1.56-inch sensor. The primary sensor will also have OIS.

Further, the ultrawide angle camera is said to be an 8MP Sony IMX355, with an f/2.2 aperture and a 112° field-of-view. The third camera is a 32MP Sony IMX709 with an f/2.0 aperture, giving us 2x optical zoom. The primary rear camera is expected to deliver up to 4K 60fps video recording for its video capabilities.

We know from past leaks that the OnePlus 12R is expected to come with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. It is said to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. While this is not the latest SoC, it is still capable enough to be featured in a budget flagship. We also expect a beefy 5,500mAh battery and 100W charging on the phone.

The phone’s specifications bring it close enough to the OnePlus 11 but set it apart on fronts like a limited ultrawide sensor and a slightly downgraded display but with a bigger battery. Of course, there is plenty that sets the OnePlus 12 and the purported OnePlus 12R apart.

With an international launch expected on January 23, 2023, the OnePlus 12 is poised to occupy good space as an affordable flagship in the premium mid-range segment. How OnePlus positions the device and how the company’s overall lineup looks after the OnePlus 12 launch remains to be seen.

