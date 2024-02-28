OnePlus shocks with Keqing-themed OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact special edition

OnePlus

TL;DR OnePlus is doing a crossover with Genshin Impact to introduce a special edition Keqing-themed OnePlus 12R.

The special edition phone comes with a collector’s box.

The whole package costs $649.99 (US) and $869.99 (CAD) and is available for pre-order starting today.

OnePlus is not new to brand crossovers. In fact, the company did a crossover with game developer HoYoverse last year for the OnePlus 11. While that crossover featured the popular Genshin Impact character Xiangling, this latest crossover will be for the OnePlus 12R and is focused on the Electro, Liyue native Keqing.

Unlike last year’s collaboration that offered a Xiangling collector’s box with a normal OnePlus 11, this OnePlus 12R has a Keqing-inspired design in addition to the collectibles that are coming with it.

Specifically, the phone features a violet colorway similar to the color used for the Electro element. That violet handset is adorned with feather motifs, flowers, her signature lighting stiletto, and Keqing etched on the back top. The stiletto design was also used for the SIM card tray ejector. Also included is a violet charger with the Electro symbol, stiletto logos, and a violet LED light.

The customization extends past the hardware as well. OnePlus says it has customized Oxygen OS 14 to offer themed system app icons, an Electro element charging animation, an exclusive always-on display design, and personalized power-on and fingerprint unlock animations. If that wasn’t enough, OnePlus says those who pick this phone up will get an exclusive Keqing visual and live wallpaper.

As for the collector’s box, you’ll find a plethora of Keqing-themed items. This ranges from pins and stickers to a phone cover and more.

If you’re a Genshin Impact fan and this sounds too good to pass up, it is available in the US and Canada from March 21, 2024. The handset will sell for $649.99 (US) and $869.99 (CAD) on OnePlus.com. You can pre-order this special edition OnePlus 12R starting today. OnePlus is also offering $100 (US)/$150 (CAD) off for trade-ins in any condition.

