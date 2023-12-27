This is the OnePlus 12R, and we wouldn't blame you for mistaking it for another flagship

TL;DR OnePlus has officially unveiled the design of the OnePlus 12R, and it follows the same visual identity as previous OnePlus flagships.

The OnePlus 12R will come in Cool Blue and Iron Gray colors.

In China, the same phone will launch as the OnePlus Ace 3 and will come in an additional Bronze color.

OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 12 internationally, and the OnePlus 12R will accompany the flagship phone. Both the phones are expected to arrive in key markets like the EU, USA, and India, so there’s much to look forward to. The company has now confirmed the design of the OnePlus 12R, and we wouldn’t blame you for mistaking it for the OnePlus 12 or even the OnePlus 11.

OnePlus has officially unveiled the design of the OnePlus 12R, coming in Cool Blue and Iron Gray colors.

OnePlus has shared plenty more images on Weibo, but of the OnePlus Ace 3. The OnePlus Ace 3 will launch in China on January 4 and is expected to be rebranded to the OnePlus 12R for international markets on January 23, 2024.

As you can see, the OnePlus Ace 3 gets a bronze colorway, but that color does not make an appearance for the OnePlus 12R. It’s safe to presume that the OnePlus 12R will launch only in two colors.

Here are some more product photos of the OnePlus Ace 3/OnePlus 12R for you to enjoy:

For its design, past leaks have suggested that the phone has a metal frame and a glass back. Either way, the OnePlus 12R practically looks like the OnePlus 12, which in turn looks like the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R. The new colors set it apart, but it’s easy to get confused visually.

The OnePlus 12R is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with 8GB/16GB LPDDR5X RAM and options of 128GB UFS 3.1 and 256GB UFS 4.0 internal storage. The phone is expected to have a massive 5,500mAh battery, with support for 100W fast charging. The camera setup could include a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro shooter.

Depending on how OnePlus prices the OnePlus 12R, there’s a good chance the company can occupy some top spots in smartphone recommendation lists with this and the OnePlus 12.

