OnePlus 12R to be fitted with largest ever battery on a OnePlus phone

TL;DR OnePlus has revealed the battery and display details of the OnePlus 12R.

The phone will become available globally in Q1 2024.

It features a 5,500mAh battery and a 120Hz display with fourth-gen LTPO tech.

The OnePlus 12R is launching on January 23 alongside the OnePlus 12. The company says it should be available globally, including in the US, sometime in Q1 2024. The phone is shaping up to be a powerful flagship-adjacent device, and OnePlus has also revealed its battery and display details.

OnePlus claims the 12R has the biggest battery ever on any OnePlus phone. The device will sport a 5,500mAh battery, which is indeed the most juice a OnePlus phone has ever received. The phone will also get OnePlus’ trademark SUPERVOOC fast charging, with OnePlus confirming on Weibo that the Chinese model (known as the Ace 3) will offer 100W speeds. In comparison, the OnePlus 12 features a 5,400mAh powerhouse with 100W charging.

OnePlus further revealed that the OnePlus 12R will sport a 120Hz LTPO 4.0 ProXDR display. The company says the new generation LTPO tech can switch between the widest range of refresh rates, including 90Hz and 72Hz refresh rates. Leaks have previously suggested that the OnePlus 12R will get a 6.78-inch screen with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Elsewhere, the phone is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 50MP main/8MP ultrawide/2MP macro setup, 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 128GB of UFS 3.1 or 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

