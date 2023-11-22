OnePlus 12 could have a wood grain-textured panel like OnePlus's first phone

TL;DR A tipster has shared an image of what’s believed to be a OnePlus 12.

The handset in question appears to have a wood grain-textured back panel.

It’s possible OnePlus is planning to release a special edition OnePlus 12.

As we inch closer to the launch of the OnePlus 12, we continue to learn more about the device from both leaks and OnePlus. The latest news comes courtesy of a leak that suggests the upcoming flagship phone may get a special edition.

On the Chinese social media platform Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station shared an image of what’s believed to be the back of a OnePlus 12. The device in the photo appears to have a wood grain-textured back panel, suggesting OnePlus could release a special edition of its next handset.

Digital Chat Station

Unfortunately, the image doesn’t show the full back of the device. While we have seen real-world photos of the OnePlus 12, we still haven’t seen a real-world photo showing the camera bump. Renders have helped us shape our expectations, however, revealing a collection of three cameras plus a fourth unknown component.

That camera array is expected to include primary, periscope, and telephoto sensors. OnePlus confirmed that the main camera will be Sony’s LYT-808 sensor, a variation of the OnePlus Open’s LYT-T808 camera. It’s also been confirmed that the secondary camera will be a 64MP periscope zoom camera with a 1/2-inch sensor, f/2.6 aperture, and optical image stabilization (OIS).

The OnePlus 12 is scheduled to launch in China first with a global launch to follow shortly after. OnePlus will launch its next flagship in China on December 4, and it’s rumored that the global launch could happen sometime in the month of January 2024.

