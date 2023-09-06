Updated OnePlus 12 renders give us a better look at the 2024 flagship

MySmartPrice

TL;DR Pre-production renders of the OnePlus 12 have leaked online.

The renders show there have been some changes since the last render leak.

There appears to be a new mysterious sensor grouped with the three cameras.

Back in July, renders based on real-life images of a testing prototype potentially gave us our first look at the upcoming OnePlus 12. Now, a handful of new renders have popped in the wild and show there have been some changes since then.

The outlet MySmartPrice — in collaboration with prolific tipster OnLeaks — has surfaced some new renders of the OnePlus 12. Unlike back in July, where there could’ve been multiple prototypes, these renders are based on real-life pictures of the pre-production unit.

In the previous leak, we saw a device with many of the same design cues as the OnePlus 11. However, there was one notable difference — the inclusion of a periscope zoom camera. The LED flash had also relocated outside the camera island, likely due to a lack of space.

In these new renders, it looks like the company decided to go back to the old primary, ultrawide, and telephoto setup. However, you can see that the LED flash is still on the outside of the camera island. It appears it’s spot on that camera bump has been taken up by an unknown component.

Something else that will help differentiate the OnePlus 12 from the OnePlus 11 is the selfie camera that appears in the top center instead of the left corner. And the back of the device appears to have a black sandstone finish, as opposed to the smooth glass back on the 11. As for everything else, it looks like OnePlus is playing safe, sticking close to the design language from last year.

Based on earlier leaks and rumors, this phone is expected to have a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could also receive Qualcomm’s next-gen processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. That chip may be accompanied by 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of storage based on the UFS 4.0 standard.

It’s rumored that the OnePlus 12 could launch this year in China in December. However, we may have to wait until February 2024 for the global release.

Comments