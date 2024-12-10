OnePlus 12 prototypes reveal bold designs you can crave but not buy

TL;DR OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has shared images of unreleased OnePlus 12 prototypes.

The prototypes showcase different CMF options, including a contrast-heavy design that would feel at home in a manga.

These CMF designs didn’t make it to production, but they offer a glimpse into OnePlus’s design process.

We’re looking forward to the global release of the OnePlus 13, but that’s not to say that the OnePlus 12 will be forgotten. Even as we enter into the new year soon, the OnePlus 12’s overkill specifications at launch will help keep it competitive as an affordable alternative to top-tier Android flagships. You’d likely still be stuck choosing between currently available color options, though, as the company doesn’t release new CMF (Color, Material, Finish) options for older flagships that frequently. But if you want to imagine what other color options the OnePlus 12 could take, the company has shared a look at some unreleased OnePlus 12 prototypes.

OnePlus CEO and co-found Pete Lau has shared three unreleased designs of the OnePlus 12. These are CMF concepts that didn’t make the final cut, but they stand as a testament to the fact that the company does dare to experiment, at least.

As you can see in the images above, OnePlus has experimented with some CMF options for the OnePlus 12. The first prototype has a contrast-heavy look, which many users seem to love. The second CMF prototype has a smooth marble finish in a demure purple color, similar to the current green “Flowy Emerald” color. Curiously, the camera island has a shorter spillover to the left edge, and a patterned texture is visible within the camera island glass. The camera deco also has verbose markings. The camera style is repeated in the third CMF prototype, but this one is in a more neutral beige marble tone.

How are these images of the OnePlus 12 and not the OnePlus 13? That is a good question, as the company doesn’t explicitly mention the device’s model. However, the camera island flowing over from the side and the LED placement indicate that these are likely OnePlus 12 prototypes and not those for the OnePlus 13.

If you are wondering what the OnePlus 13 would look like, you don’t have to wonder. OnePlus has already launched the device in China and confirmed the OnePlus 13 colors for the global market.

OnePlus 13 Black Eclipse OnePlus 13 Arctic Dawn OnePlus 13 Midnight Ocean

The company could possibly release more CMF variations down the line, but you’d obviously have to wait quite a few months to see if more colors are coming for their upcoming flagship. The current crop of colors is good, and it’s also refreshing to see the company move away from its signature green color to a dual-tone blue and white color scheme for the OnePlus 13. Either way, OnePlus doesn’t shy away from flexing its CMF prowess and establishing its identity with every new generation of flagships.

