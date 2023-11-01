OnePlus and Sony reveal 'world-first' camera sensor partnership for OnePlus 12

MySmartPrice

TL;DR OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 12 will be the first to feature a new Sony LYTIA image sensor.

The sensor is expected to be the 50MP IMX 966, which is believed to be using Sony’s 2-layer transistor pixel technology.

The new stacked sensor could give the OnePlus 12 better low-light photography capabilities.

OnePlus and Sony have announced that the OnePlus 12 will be the first phone in the world to come equipped with Sony’s brand-new LYTIA mobile image sensor.

“The new generation of Sony’s LYTIA light embodies beauty with light and opens up a new future for mobile imaging,” OnePlus wrote on Weibo (machine translated).

OnePlus is OPPO’s second sub-brand after vivo to benefit from the umbrella group’s partnership with Sony’s LYTIA Mobile Image Sensor Brand. OPPO announced its strategic partnership with the company back in September and said that its phones will bring dual-layer stacked Sony LYTIA sensors to future flagships. vivo has already confirmed that its upcoming vivo X100 series will feature a custom version of the LYT800 sensor. The OnePlus 12 will get a higher-end sensor, though.

In June, Sony announced that it would expand its LYTIA image sensor line with new 50-megapixel products, and the OnePlus 12 is expected to feature a 50MP IMX966 primary camera.

It is said to be a 1/1.4 inch sensor with Sony’s 2-layer transistor pixel technology similar to the ExmorT IMX 888 stacked CMOS sensor that debuted on the Xperia 1 V earlier this year. The stacked technique essentially allows for more light capture and better night-time shots, so you can expect improvements in those areas from the OnePlus 12.

