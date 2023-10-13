The OnePlus 12 could get a price hike, but there's good news too

MySmartPrice OnePlus 12 - Leaked render

TL;DR The OnePlus 12 is set to be more expensive than the OnePlus 11, according to a leaker.

It’s believed a new screen, bigger battery, and upgraded cameras are behind an apparent hike.

The phone screen might not suffer from green line problems, though.

We’re expecting OnePlus to launch the OnePlus 12 at the end of the year or in early 2024. We’ve already seen some leaks regarding specs, but a leaker has now revealed that a price hike could be on the cards.

Tipster Yogesh Brar claimed on X that the OnePlus 12 will use the same BOE display as the OPPO Find X6 Pro. Brar asserted that this decision combined with a bigger battery and upgraded cameras means the OnePlus 12 will receive a price increase.

The leaker also claimed that this BOE panel hasn’t given OnePlus any green line issues so far, but that screens from Samsung Display and Chinese screen maker Tianma had “too many” green line issues. So those who are fed up with defective screens on OnePlus phones could be in for a reprieve.

Nevertheless, the OnePlus 11 launched at $699. We’re therefore curious to see what kind of price increase could be on the cards if a hike is indeed coming.

