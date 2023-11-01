Here's our first look at what the OnePlus 12's cameras can do

MySmartPrice

TL;DR The president of OnePlus China has shared pictures taken with the OnePlus 12.

The company announced the handset will feature a new Sony Lytia sensor.

The Lytia sensor will be a better version of the camera used in the OnePlus Open.

OnePlus is getting ready to launch its next flagship phone soon. As the company ramps up marketing for the OnePlus 12, an executive from the manufacturer has given us a taste of what the phone’s cameras are capable of.

In a post on Weibo, the president of OnePlus China, Li Jie Louis, shared some photos he took of a coffee shop he passed by. Normally, there wouldn’t be anything noteworthy about that, but it turns out he took these photos with the OnePlus 12. This gives us our first-ever look at what the phone’s cameras can do.

The images above show off shots taken from the main and telephoto cameras. According to the translation, Li Jie Louis also admits that his hands were shaking while taking pictures. It appears the shots are zoomed by 3x and 6x.

Earlier today, we learned that the OnePlus 12 will feature a new Sony Lytia sensor. This particular sensor uses a dual-layer stacked design that improves how light is gathered, resulting in better shots.

The recently launched OnePlus Open also uses a Sony Lytia sensor. However, the OnePlus 12 will use a better version of that technology. The partnership between OnePlus and Sony will make the OnePlus 12 the first smartphone to feature Sony’s next-gen Lytia mobile image sensor.

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 12 in China first and in global markets soon after. It’s believed the launch in China will happen sometime in December, and rumors point to January 2024 for the global release.

