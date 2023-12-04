OnePlus 12 IP rating revealed: An improvement, but is it, really?

OnePlus

TL;DR OnePlus has confirmed an IP65 rating for the OnePlus 12.

The phone will also offer a 5,400mAh battery and USB 3.2 Gen 1 support.

OnePlus has been issuing a drip feed of details about the OnePlus 12 in the days ahead of the phone’s Chinese launch on December 5. Now, the company has posted several more key specs just a day ahead of the reveal.

Perhaps the most notable feature revealed by the company on Weibo was the fact that the OnePlus 12 would have an IP65 rating.

Yes, that means the phone still isn’t water resistant and certified for immersion. Instead, an IP65 rating means that while the phone is dust-proof, it’s only capable of withstanding jets of water. That means you can use the device in a heavy downpour and probably shower with it, but heaven forbid you drop the phone in the toilet or pool.

OnePlus China president Li Jie also posted two images, giving us a real-world look at the OnePlus 12 in green and white variants. Check out the two pictures below.

OnePlus posted more detailed battery and charging details too. We already know that the OnePlus 12 will offer wireless charging capabilities, and the brand has now revealed that the phone will offer 50W speeds when using a compatible charging pad. Otherwise, you’re looking at a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired charging.

The brand is specifically touting a full wired charge in just 26 minutes and a full wireless charge in 55 minutes. OnePlus claims that the 5,400mAh battery will maintain at least 80% capacity after 1,600 charging cycles.

OnePlus is touting much-improved haptic feedback too, claiming that the phone’s new vibration motor beats the iPhone 15 Pro Max vibration motor. In fact, the company says it’s the most powerful vibration motor in a smartphone. So those who value haptic feedback might want to keep this in mind.

Other notable OnePlus 12 features revealed by the brand include Bluetooth 5.4 support, USB 3.2 Gen 1 support for much faster USB-C speeds, and multi-directional NFC.

The big unknown at this point is pricing, but we’ll find out Chinese pricing tomorrow. Global pricing will have to wait until the new year.

