OnePlus 12's Glacial White variant is here, just as we predicted

TL;DR OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 12 Glacial White variant in India.

This marks it as the first international market to receive the China-exclusive color, in line with our report from last month.

The OnePlus 12 Glacial White can be bought in India in only the 12GB + 256GB configuration for Rs. 64,999 (~$780) before offers.

The OnePlus 12 is one of the best Android flagships you can buy this year, as the company has delivered a solid all-rounder product that ticks a lot of boxes. OnePlus sells the OnePlus 12 in the signature Flowy Emerald color or the Silky Black color. In China, OnePlus also sells the OnePlus 12 in a Glacial White color. Last month, we revealed that the OnePlus 12’s Glacial White color could launch internationally, and it’s now finally happening!

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 12 in Glacial White in India, marking it as the first international market outside of China to get this svelte color. The Glacial White color is now on sale in the country and can be purchased from Amazon India, OnePlus India, and other partner stores.

OnePlus 12 (Glacial White - India) OnePlus 12 (Glacial White - India) Bright, sharp display • Blistering-fast charging • Approachable price MSRP: ₹64,999.00 The flagship killer returns. The OnePlus 12 is an important update for the brand that never settles. The phone offers the latest and best technology, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 50W wireless and 80W wired charging, next-gen Hasselblad cameras, and more. See price at OnePlus Glacial White - India

Curiously, the OnePlus 12 Glacial White color is available only in the 12GB + 256GB configuration for Rs. 64,999 (~$780) before offers. If you want to buy a OnePlus 12 with 16GB RAM + 512GB configuration that costs Rs. 69,999 (~$840), you will have to stick to the other two colors.

OnePlus is offering a special price coupon to customers for a discount of Rs. 2,000 up until June 20 for use against a OnePlus 12 purchase. There is also an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 available with select banking partners.

How do you like the OnePlus 12’s glacial white color? Do you prefer it over the other colors? Let us know in the comments below!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments