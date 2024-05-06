OnePlus 12's Glacial White color could soon launch internationally

TL;DR The OnePlus 12 is sold internationally in two colors, Green and Black, while it is also available in white in China.

Mentions of this Glacial White color have been spotted in recent Oxygen OS builds for the OnePlus 12, indicating that the color could launch internationally.

The OnePlus 12 is one of the best Android flagships available today, and the company deserves praise for delivering a very good product. If you want to buy the OnePlus 12, you can get it in either the signature Flowy Emerald color or the Silky Black color. However, a third OnePlus 12 color is exclusively available in China. That exclusivity may not be long, as we’ve spotted clues indicating that the Glacial White OnePlus 12 could be coming to international markets.

OnePlus tinkerer 1NormalUsername spotted mentions of the OnePlus 12’s white color variant in the recent Oxygen OS v14.0.0.608 update. Previously, only green and black colors were mentioned, which aligns with their global availability. The white color variant of the OnePlus 12 was only mentioned in Color OS builds, as the device runs Color OS in China.

This addition to Oxygen OS is a good clue of the OnePlus 12’s Glacial White variant launching internationally, as otherwise, there is no real need for OnePlus to make this change.

If we are allowed to speculate, it is possible that the Glacial White OnePlus 12 may be introduced as a special edition or limited edition phone. The phone could see a limited launch to appease fans and enthusiasts who love white-colored devices, and we can certainly see why many users would prefer the clean white aesthetics of this OnePlus flagship. Restricting the color to a limited release will generate good demand from OnePlus fans.

It remains anyone’s guess when and in which regions OnePlus will launch the Glacial White OnePlus 12. OnePlus recently launched the Nordic Blue OnePlus Watch 2 in Europe and launched the Solar Red OnePlus 11R in India late last year.

Note that the mention of “Op11Pro” in the wallpaper file above is likely a dummy placeholder name for the OnePlus 12. The final product name is often set later in the product development cycle, and it is likely that the wallpaper files were not renamed. It’s not a big deal, so you can safely ignore it.

Would you buy the Glacial White OnePlus 12? Let us know in the comments below!

