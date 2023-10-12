The OnePlus 12 could beat the Pixel 8 Pro in this display spec

MySmartPrice

TL;DR A new leak suggests that OnePlus could use a new 6.82-inch 120Hz LTPO display on the OnePlus 12.

This display could have a peak brightness of 2,600 nits and come with 2,160Hz PWM dimming.

The leak also suggests the OnePlus 12 could resemble the OPPO Find X6 Pro in certain areas.

We’re almost done with the major phone releases of this year, which means it’s time to look forward to what is coming next year. For Android flagship smartphone fans, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will herald a new generation of flagships that are better than their predecessors. With that said, we now have more details on the OnePlus 12 and how it will be an upgrade over the current OnePlus 11.

Noted leaker Digital Chat Station has shared display specifications of the purported OnePlus 12 on Weibo.

According to them, OnePlus has switched the display on the upcoming OnePlus 12. The new display is from BOE, with a 6.82-inch diagonal and an approximate resolution of 3,168 x 1,440 while retaining the 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO tech that previous leaks have mentioned.

Past leaks have suggested a 6.7-inch display, in line with previous OnePlus flagships. However, these 6.7-inch displays have been prone to green line issues, so switching to a different display could help alleviate the problem. A larger display would be a significant departure, leading to a newer body with bigger dimensions, meaning renders that have leaked so far also need to be updated.

Further, the OnePlus 12 could also come with 2,160Hz PWM dimming to reduce eye fatigue in lower-brightness scenarios. The peak brightness is also said to be 2,600 nits, higher than the Pixel 8 Pro’s 2,400 nits.

OnePlus 12 - Leaked render OPPO Find X6 Pro

The leak also suggests that the OnePlus 12 could bear a lot of resemblance to the OPPO Find X6 Pro. These newly leaked display specs align so far.

The top variant is expected to come with 24GB RAM and 1TB internal storage, though we reckon that all regions may not get the topmost variant. The phone is expected to come in Black, Green, and White colors.

In a separate post, Digital Chat Station also mentioned that the OnePlus 12 will come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Phones with the SoC are also expected to launch earlier than usual.

We hope to learn more about the OnePlus 12 in the coming weeks.

