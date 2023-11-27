Here's your first official look at the OnePlus 12

TL;DR OnePlus has released official images and a video of the OnePlus 12.

The Alert Slider has moved to a new position on the phone in order to improve antenna performance.

The phone will have a glass body.

OnePlus has officially revealed the design of the OnePlus 12 ahead of the phone’s December 4 China launch. The device looks a lot like its predecessor with a massive circular camera island dominating the back of the phone. However, OnePlus has made one prominent change.

The Alert Slider on the OnePlus 12 will now reside on the left of the phone instead of the right. OnePlus says the change allows the company to accommodate a new integrated antenna to deliver enhanced gaming performance.

“Based on internal testing, it has been determined that the optimal position for gaming antennas is between the forefingers of the user when the phone is held in landscape orientation. However, the space is currently occupied by the Alert Slider on the OnePlus 11. By relocating the Alert Slider to the opposite side of the phone, better gaming antennas can be deployed on the OnePlus 12,” OnePlus wrote in a press release.

The company goes on to say that it is using an “ultra-compact full-band antenna technology” and “industry-first Alert Slider antenna integration technology” to minimize the space occupied by the Alert Slider.

“According to the lab test data by OnePlus, the gaming antenna signal can be improved by 3dB, with the game latency reduced by 15%,” OnePlus claims in its press note.

OnePlus has also revealed all the color variants of the OnePlus 12. The company said on Weibo that the phone would be available in Pale Green, Rock Black, and White color options (machine translated). The OnePlus 12 images released by the company show all three colors. OnePlus officially calls the green shade “Flowy Emerald.” The material is glass and the colors of the phone are inspired by nature.

OnePlus also goes on to confirm that the OnePlus 12 will come bearing a 3x periscope camera supported by the “4th-gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile.”

Comments