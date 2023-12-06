OnePlus does the opposite of the iPhone 15, gives new phone huge cooling chamber

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR A teardown of the OnePlus 12 has revealed the components within the handset.

The teardown shows that the OnePlus 12 has a massive cooling chamber hiding inside of it.

While the OnePlus 12 is not yet globally available, it is available right now in China. As expected, it didn’t take long before someone stripped the phone down to see all of its innards. A new teardown shows that OnePlus 12 owners probably won’t have to worry at all about overheating problems.

In a video from the team behind YouTube channel WekiHome, OnePlus’s latest flagship phone gets the full teardown treatment. Once the back panel is removed, we get a good look at the components hiding inside.

For example, we see Sony’s 50MP dual-layer stacked Lytia 808 sensor, as well as the 64MP periscope and 48MP ultrawide cameras. Additionally, the teardown reveals the phone’s motherboard, wireless charging pad, NFC antenna, and more. However, it’s when we get past these parts that we get a big surprise.

WekiHome

The video shows the OnePlus 12 has a massive vapor cooling chamber sitting right below the phone’s screen. It seems like OnePlus didn’t want to make the same mistake that Apple made with the iPhone 15. For reference, Apple made compromises to the iPhone 15’s thermal system design, supposedly to achieve a lighter weight. One of those compromises was reducing the area where heat dissipation happens.

There’s no set date for when the OnePlus 12 will launch globally. However, the company did confirm the device will be made available sometime in early 2024.

Comments