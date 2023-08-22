The OnePlus 12 could come with more RAM than most of us need on a phone

TL;DR New leaks suggest that the OnePlus 12 could come with 16GB and 24GB RAM variants, with possibly no lower RAM variants.

Further, the phone could come with high-frequency PWM dimming tech on its 2K resolution display.

OnePlus has always been known for delivering powerful flagship Android phones. So when the leak cycle for the OnePlus 12 began, expectations were already sky-high. We won’t be settling for mediocre performance from a OnePlus flagship, and true to its “Never Settle” mantra, the company could be preparing to blow our minds with more RAM than most of us can use, going as high as 24GB.

Leaker Digital Chat Station has leaked the specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 12 on Weibo. This leak broadly aligns with some of the other leaks from the recent past but sheds light on some new details.

According to this new leak, OnePlus could be going for a 2K resolution curved display on the OnePlus 12, not a QHD+ display, as some previous conflicting leaks have suggested.

The “high-frequency dimming” bit could be referring to Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) dimming at an unspecified “high frequency.” Devices like the HONOR 90 have been recently released with PWM dimming at 3,840Hz, providing a flicker-free viewing experience in low brightness and reducing eye fatigue. If it indeed is the same thing, we can count that as a good upgrade to the display.

For its specifications, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has long been rumored. The new information here is that the OnePlus 12 could come in 16GB and 24GB RAM configurations.

We’ve seen 16GB LPDDR5X RAM on the OnePlus 11 already, and China-specific devices like the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro have recently been launched with 24GB RAM. These numbers are overkill for most users, but the headroom is always appreciated on a flagship.

Interestingly, the leak does not mention any 8GB or 12GB RAM variants, which could indicate that the company could skip those configurations entirely. We aren’t convinced, though, and there’s a chance that regional variants could have lower RAM to maintain lower prices. The leak further reiterates the camera setup. On the OnePlus 12, we can hope to see a 50MP Sony IMX9 series sensor for the primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide angle camera, and a 64MP 3x periscope camera. The leak also mentions “telephoto,” but we believe that could be a translation error as leaked renders have showcased a periscope zoom lens.

The battery on the OnePlus 12 could be 5,400mAh, with support for 100W fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. The phone could retain its metallic mid-frame and have a large X-axis motor and a large vapor chamber for heat dissipation. The fingerprint sensor could also continue to be an optical sensor.

The OnePlus 12 could make its global debut in early 2024. We’ll keep you updated on further leaks and information!

Comments