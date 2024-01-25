Want to use a screen protector on curved display? OnePlus got your back with the 12 and 12R

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus has included phone hole seal stickers inside the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R’s box.

These stickers help you avoid getting your new phone’s ports and buttons jammed with UV glue if you install a tempered glass screen protector on the curved display.

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R for global markets. The phones themselves are impressive in their own right, but there is a nice touch in the box that recognizes how people use their phones. In addition to packing a SuperVOOC fast charger, the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R also come with a pre-applied plastic screen protector. But if you want to swap the plastic screen protector with a tempered glass protector, then OnePlus is now including handy seal stickers to ensure you don’t get UV glue all over your new phone.

Both the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R include a set of phone hole seal stickers inside their box. These stickers are meant to cover the ports and buttons on your new phone when applying a tempered glass screen protector that uses UV glue.

Speaking from experience, phones with curved displays do not play well with tempered glass screen protectors. The ones with pre-applied glue do not settle properly on the curved display and give a significantly poorer experience than when you apply them on a flat display. You could fall back to plastic screen protectors that adhere well to the curved display but aren’t as pleasant to touch and offer no real drop protection.

As an alternative, accessory makers began offering tempered glass screen protectors without pre-applied glue. These screen protectors come with a UV glue bottle and an LED for curing the glue, relying on the user to apply the glue.

However, since the process is quite user-dependent (and the glue bottle, for some reason, always contains twice the glue needed for an application), the glue ends up entering the various crevices on the phone, like the gaps between the buttons and inside the speaker grille. Once it is dry, the adhesive can jam the buttons and muffle the earpiece and speakers, so it is advised to cover all ports with tape before you begin the installation.

OnePlus’s phone hole seal stickers recognize this seemingly popular use case and remind you to take care of your phone. The stickers mark out the buttons and ports you need to cover on the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R so you can get it right and not mess up your phone with UV glue. You could achieve the same results if you get crafty with some tape, but now you have good guide markers that you can rely on.

Do you use a screen protector on your curved display phone? 50 votes Yes, I use a plastic screen protector on my curved display phone. 36 % Yes, I use a UV glue tempered glass screen protector on my curved display phone. 30 % No. No screen protectors on my phone. Naked displays all the way! 34 %

Including more materials inside the box is also a far cry from how Samsung and Apple operate. Both companies have trimmed down the list of accessories inside the phone box to the bare minimum. Neither Apple nor Samsung include a charger, case, or screen protector inside their phone boxes. So, seeing an OEM take good care of its new customers is refreshing.

