OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Limited Edition incoming: So what's it made of?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority OnePlus 11 rear cameras

TL;DR OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Limited Edition will arrive this week.

The new variant is made out of “3D microcrystalline rock,” but we’re not sure what this means.

This variant will presumably be limited to China.

OnePlus teased the arrival of a special OnePlus 11 variant last week, saying it’s made out of “unprecedented” materials. The company has now shed more light on this new variant.

The smartphone brand has taken to Weibo to reveal that this new variant is called the OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Limited Edition. The name comes a few days after OnePlus posted a teaser image showing the phone superimposed on Jupiter.

OnePlus also confirmed that the phone is made out of so-called 3D microcrystalline rock, although it didn’t elaborate on the texture and other details. In any event, this simply means a type of rock with crystals that are too small to be seen by the naked eye. Flint, jasper, and chert are some examples of microcrystalline quartz in particular, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that the OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Limited Edition is made out of one of these materials.

The brand did however note that production yields of its 3D microcrystalline rock are half that of glass used in conventional phone backs. OnePlus also said it developed nine major processes, including “natural graining,” as part of the material’s development.

The company didn’t show off any images of this material, so we’ll likely need to wait until the March 29 launch for an official look. But tipster SnoopyTech recently posted an apparent live picture that might give us an idea of what to expect.

We previously asked OnePlus if this variant will be available outside China, but the company still hasn’t come back to us. Nevertheless, we’re still glad to see smartphone brands trying out different materials for their phones.

