The OnePlus 11 has received its biggest discount yet as part of Prime Day 2

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The OnePlus 11 launched earlier this year with a return of sorts to the affordable flagship ethos of early devices. The phone came in at $699.99, but what if that was still a little too steep for you?

Fortunately, the OnePlus 11 has seen a significant discount as part of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale. The 8GB/128GB model has received its steepest discount yet, from the $699.99 launch price to just $569.99.

Needless to say, you’re getting a pretty compelling proposition at these prices. The phone offers a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a QHD+ OLED screen, a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging (or 100W outside the US), and a flexible Hasselblad-branded triple camera system. OnePlus is also offering a respectable update pledge, namely four major OS updates and five years of security patches.

