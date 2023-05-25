This OnePlus 11 bundle deal makes the flagship phone worth a second look

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

I’m personally a OnePlus acolyte, but the OnePlus 11 got a mixed review from our experts. It’s objectively a solid device, but at a $699 retail price, it was seen to be not as polished as it could be. Perhaps OnePlus has listened, and right now, the OEM is offering several great incentives to buy in a new OnePlus 11 deal, including a free pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 2 worth $179.99.

This caught our attention as there haven’t been any noteworthy discounts on the OnePlus 11 since its release in February, so a free pair of highly-rated earbuds is no small concession. And it’s not the only freebie thrown in for good measure. You also get six months of 100GB Google One cloud storage, up to six months of YouTube Premium, and up to $180 off the brand-new OnePlus Pad. The latter was only released last month, and we’ve been very impressed with this first foray into the tablet market by the manufacturer.

OnePlus 11 & OnePlus Buds Pro 2 OnePlus 11 & OnePlus Buds Pro 2 OnePlus is simplifying its lineup and packing all the goods into one flagship device The OnePlus 11 is all about speed, thanks to 80W wired charging and Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It also features a third-generation Hasselblad camera setup, an IP64 rating, and OnePlus' most aggressive pricing in years. See price at OnePlus Save $179.99

If all of that wasn’t enough, those with an old device to upgrade could save as much as $500 via a trade-in, with a guaranteed $100 discount for switching up their old phone.

And let’s be clear — we’re the harshest of critics when it comes to assessing new flagship phones. The OnePlus 11 might not quite have the camera array of the Google Pixel 7 or the exquisite build of the Samsung Galaxy S23, but it does offer powerful performance, a fantastic display, lightning-fast charging, and much more. With all of this free gear and the potential trade-in savings, we think this OnePlus 11 deal is well worth a look.

