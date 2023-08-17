This fantastic OnePlus 11 deal ends tonight

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

OnePlus occasionally springs an amazing offer on its hardware, and this OnePlus 11 deal is up there among the best of 2023. Today only, applying the promo code SCHOOL100 when you buy the 16GB/256GB model of the OnePlus 11 slashes $100 off the asking price of the Android phone. OnePlus 11 (16GB) for $649.99 ($150 off)

There was already a $50 discount running on the OnePlus site on either storage variant of the smartphone, which is stackable with this promotion. This combination drops the price of the souped-up model to its lowest price ever — even better than last month’s Prime Day sale.

OnePlus 11 (16GB, 256GB) OnePlus 11 (16GB, 256GB) OnePlus is simplifying its lineup and packing all the goods into one flagship device The OnePlus 11 is all about speed, thanks to 80W wired charging and Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It also features a third-generation Hasselblad camera setup, an IP64 rating, and OnePlus' most aggressive pricing in years. See price at OnePlus Save $150.00 Use code: SCHOOL100

The OnePlus 11 offers a blend of premium features at a more affordable outlay than its flagship alternatives. Indeed, this deal almost takes it into mid-range territory in terms of price. The device boasts an eye-catching design, a stunning display, and impressive peak performance. It’s particularly notable for its blazing-fast wired charging capabilities and a commendable software update promise. It’s far from perfect, with a lack of wireless charging and a camera array that can’t quite compare to its rivals, but the powerful performance courtesy of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset still makes it a compelling choice.

Hit the widget above to check out the OnePlus 11 deal while you can, and don’t forget to use the promo code for the maximum markdown.

