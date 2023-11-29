OnePlus 10 Pro now seeing stable Oxygen OS 14, based on Android 14

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR The stable OnePlus 10 Pro Android 14 rollout has started.

So far, it’s live in India with version number NE2211_14.0.0.202(EX01).

Other global variants will likely come in the next few days.

OnePlus has already pushed out Oxygen OS 14 — based on Android 14 — to its current flagship, the OnePlus 11. Now, the company is starting to roll out the upgrade to 2022’s flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The OnePlus 10 Pro Android 14 update is now live in India, according to OnePlus’ community forum. It comes with version number NE2211_14.0.0.202(EX01). It’s not super large at just 789.33MB, but the user who spotted it is in the open beta program, so it’s possible that non-beta users will see a larger file.

Traditionally, OnePlus has different software versions for different areas of the world. That means the version we see in other countries — including the US — will likely have a different version number and size. We’d expect to see those arrive in the next few days.

Oxygen OS 14 comes with all the usual Android 14 features. OnePlus also includes a few extra tricks, including File Dock, Smart Cutout, and more. We cover these features and more in our hands-on with Oxygen OS 14.

Thanks to 1NormalUsername for the tip!

