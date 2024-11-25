One UI 6 Watch is starting to arrive on older Galaxy models in the US

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Older Galaxy smartwatches in the US are starting to get One UI 6 Watch.

The update will come to the Galaxy Watch 6 series first, then sequentially to older models.

One UI 6 Watch brings select features from the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7 to previous generations.

One UI 6 Watch began its rollout last week, bringing new features to older Galaxy Watch models. If you’ve been wondering when the update will come to devices in the US, the answer is now.

Galaxy Watch users in the US are starting to report that have received One UI 6 Watch. The first of Samsung’s older smartwatches that will get to try on the new OS is the Galaxy Watch 6 series. The update will then trickle down in sequential order to the Galaxy Watch 5 series, Galaxy Watch 4 series, and the Galaxy Watch FE.

As Samsung explained in its earlier announcement, One UI 6 Watch will bring select features from the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7 to older devices. This includes a host of sleep-related tools like sleep tracking and a sleep apnea detection feature. Another highlight is Energy Score, a score calculated from various health metrics — sleep, activity, sleeping heart rate, and sleeping heart rate variability — for the purpose of helping you better understand your physical and mental conditions.

You’ll also be getting fitness-related features like “Race,” which helps users track their running or cycling progress by comparing current and past performances. There’s also “Workout Routine,” which creates personalized workout routines by combining various exercises.

On top of that, you’ll have some new options to customize the look of your watch face. The update is also designed to make interaction with connected Galaxy devices more seamless.

