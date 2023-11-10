Update alert! One UI 6 finally rolling out in the US

TL;DR Samsung is now rolling out the One UI 6 update in the US.

The update is 3.3GB in size and comes with the November security patch.

It seems to be rolling out for T-Mobile-locked Galaxy S23 units.

The long-awaited One UI 6 update is now reportedly rolling out in the US. A few Reddit users are reporting that the update is now available on their Samsung Galaxy S23 devices. It seems the update is rolling out for T-Mobile-locked variants of the phones.

The One UI 6 update in the US carries version numbers S916USQU1BWK4 and S916UOYN1BWK4 and also comes with the November security patch, unlike the One UI 6 update that rolled out for other regions with the October patch. The update weighs 3.32MB, so it’s advisable you download it over Wi-Fi and ensure your Galaxy S23 has enough storage available for the software.

It’s unclear when the update will roll out for the unlocked versions of the Galaxy S23 phones in the US, but it shouldn’t take long now that the software is ready. The US build for One UI 6 should also be more stable than the build that rolled out in other regions because Samsung has reportedly squashed additional bugs in this version.

To check if your Galaxy S23 has received the One UI 6 update in the US, head to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

