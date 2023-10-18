Samsung may be very close to releasing its stable Android 14 update

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Stable builds of One UI 6 for the Galaxy S23 have been spotted on Samsung’s internal test server in Korea, India, Europe, and more.

This suggests that Samsung is close to rolling out the update worldwide to Galaxy S23 owners.

It appears Galaxy S23 owners will get one last beta before updating to the stable build.

Samsung has been hard at work tweaking its version of Android 14 — One UI 6 — for Galaxy devices. But after releasing several betas, the company may finally be close to launching the stable build of One UI 6.

New stable builds of One UI 6 for the Galaxy S23 appear to have popped up on Samsung’s internal test server, first spotted by Tarun Vats on X (formerly Twitter). Carrying the firmware version BWJG, the update was spotted in Korea, India, Europe, and other countries.

As SamMobile explains, this is not test firmware that will come to the S23 through the beta channel; it’s a build meant for the stable channel. All of this suggests that Samsung is very close to releasing the stable update on the S23 worldwide.

Before you get too excited, it looks like S23 owners are in for at least one more round of betas. Along with the stable update, an eighth beta version was spotted as well. Samsung launched the seventh beta for the S23 only a couple of days ago. It’s unclear when the company will be ready to move on from the seventh beta to the eighth. We also don’t know how long it will take to move on from the eighth beta.

Regardless, it shouldn’t be much longer now until the public build of One UI 6 comes out. It will first arrive on the Galaxy S23 and later to older Galaxy devices.

