Olight launches new flagship ArkPro series of flashlights

Chase Bernath / Android Authority

TL;DR Olight has announced new ArkPro flashlights with 4-in-1 lighting and a sleek aluminum design.

The flagship ArkPro Ultra debuts Olight’s proprietary LED and ultra-durable alloy body.

Global release starts September 2025, with prices ranging from $79.99 for the ArkPro Lite to $129.99 for the ArkPro Ultra.

At the seventh annual O-Fan Day in New York City, Olight announced its new flagship flashlights – the ArkPro Lite, ArkPro, and ArkPro Ultra. Each of the new models features a pocket-friendly flat aluminum design, and a 4-in-1 lighting system that includes a floodlight, a spotlight, a UV light, and a laser light.

In hands-on testing at the launch event, I found the floodlight light emits a soft, seamless beam free of hotspots and glare. The 365nm UV light works well for identifying stains, while the spotlight reaches up to an impressive 200 meters of range. The ≤5mW Class-3R laser can be used while any of the other three lights are on, making it easy to light up the dark while pinpointing a precise spot.

Chase Bernath / Android Authority The control dial lights up as you switch between the different flashlight modes.

With an IPX7 water-resistance rating, the new ArkPro models can handle a dunk in water without a sweat. A recessed rotary dial provides seamless switching between the lighting modes, even with gloves on, while a side button independently toggles the green laser.

The baseline Olight ArkPro Lite starts at $79.99, while the standard ArkPro is $99.99, or $109.99 for special color editions. If you do heavy-duty work, you can upgrade to the ArkPro Ultra, which costs $129.99. For the extra money, the Ultra model has a few noticeable upgrades. If durability is a concern, the ArkPro Ultra offers Olight’s proprietary OAL enhanced aluminum alloy to protect against impacts and scratches. While the standard ArkPro has a 1,500lm beam, the ArkPro Ultra comes with a 1,700lm beam.

Chase Bernath / Android Authority Four lights, in one small package.

The Ultra also debuts Olight’s self-developed EIP 1 LED, engineered to deliver crystal-clear, pure light with a Duv value below 0.006 across all brightness levels, while achieving an impressive 134lm/W for unmatched efficiency. Adding to its uniqueness, the Ultra introduces ArkBeat, a 15-second beating pulse light that evolves with you over time, shifting through new colors as cumulative usage grows—allowing you to track your flashlight usage. While the ArkPro Ultra delivers more performance, it is slightly heavier at 115g compared to 120g for the standard ArkPro models.

All three of the new Olight ArkPro flashlights will be available worldwide starting in September 2025. To learn more or to pre-order an ArkPro, head over to the Olight website.

