PSA: Your old Fire TV devices will soon lose Netflix support

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

TL;DR Netflix will soon stop working on older Fire TV devices.

The streaming service is withdrawing support for the first-gen Fire TVs and the 2016 Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote.

The good news is that an upgrade will cost you only $20.

Are you still using a Fire TV Stick or Fire TV Box from 2014? Or maybe the 2016 Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote? If so, Netflix support on your device is about to end.

According to reports, Netflix is emailing users with older Fire TV devices to inform them that the service will stop working on these models starting June 3, 2025. As ZDNet reported, the company didn’t provide a reason for the change in its email.

“According to our usage data, you have used Netflix on a first-generation Fire TV streaming media player in the past 12 months. Netflix will discontinue support for these streaming media players on June 3, 2025,” reads the email sent to affected users, according to Heise.de.

It’s not exactly shocking that Netflix is phasing out support for these decade-old Fire TV devices. They likely can’t handle the latest audio and video formats the platform now uses. Amazon also stopped updating them years ago, so if you’re still holding on to one, this might be the right time to upgrade.

The good news is, you can get a new Fire TV from Amazon for just $19 for the HD version. The 4K version is also fairly affordable at $29. So, if you’re looking for an upgrade in the same ecosystem, you might want to check out these devices.