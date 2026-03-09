The cute little Logitech Pebble Mouse 2 M350s is only $17.95!

Today, I am working from a coffee shop, and I keep telling myself I should have brought my mouse. That thing is huge, though, and a more portable solution would be nice for these instances. Here’s one, and it’s at a record-low price! Buy the Logitech Pebble Mouse 2 M350s for just $17.95 ($7.04 off)

This deal is available from Amazon. The only thing to keep in mind is that only the Black color version is discounted this low. The Rose and Tonal White models are a bit pricier at $19.99. That’s still a good deal!

The Logitech Pebble Mouse 2 M350s’ main highlight is its portability. It measures only 4.20 x 2.31 x 1.05in and weighs 2.68oz. The minimalist design also makes it easy on the eye, as well as easy to fit in any pocket.

While small and affordable, don’t mistake this for a cheap mouse, though. It packs some nice features. For starters, you can connect it to three devices and switch between them easily. This is great for mobile use, as you can easily switch between computers, laptops, and smartphones. You can also use Logitech’s apps to customize the experience. Additionally, Logitech made the buttons about 90% quieter than traditional mice, so you won’t be bugging anyone at the library or coffee shop.

I prefer mice with rechargeable batteries. That said, I know I am being picky. This thing has a 2-year battery life, and switching the AA battery every couple of cycles around the sun really isn’t that much of a hassle.

Want in on this deal? Remember that this is a record-low price, so take advantage of this hot deal while you can. It will improve your mobile productivity and only costs as much as a cheap lunch!

