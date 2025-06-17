Move over Ray-Ban, Oakley Meta glasses are arriving this Friday

Oakley

TL;DR The Oakley Meta glasses are set to arrive on June 20.

The smart glasses will be similar in functionality to the Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses and are expected to be geared toward athletes.

While Meta is also working on more advanced smart glasses with built-in displays, this Oakley-branded version is expected to skip the display.

Oakley and Meta have announced that “The next evolution is coming on June 20.” This strongly suggests that the two brands are finally ready to unveil the long-rumored successor to the Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses. Both Oakley and Meta have begun teasing the upcoming release on their respective social media channels. Meta has also launched a sign-up page for those who want to be notified as soon as the glasses are officially released.

Although the companies haven’t revealed details about the design, specs, or features of the new glasses, their collaboration was previously leaked via Bloomberg. Reportedly codenamed Supernova 2, the new smart glasses will likely offer similar functionality to the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses. While Meta is also working on more advanced smart glasses with built-in displays, this Oakley-branded version is expected to skip the screens.

Instead, the Oakley Meta glasses are expected to be geared toward athletes and are said to be based on the Oakley Sphaera model (pictured above). Notably, the design of the new glasses could include a centrally positioned camera instead of the side-mounted style we saw on the Ray-Bans. This change is meant to enhance usability for cyclists and other athletes.

Since major hardware upgrades aren’t expected, the Oakley Meta glasses will likely be priced similarly to the current Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, starting at approximately $299. Fortunately, we don’t have to wait much longer to see exactly what Oakley and Meta have been working on.