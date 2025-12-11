Can't open YouTube or YouTube TV on your NVIDIA Shield TV? You're not alone

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR NVIDIA Shield TV users are reporting that they are unable to access YouTube and YouTube TV.

When attempting to open the apps, users are met with a message that says these apps aren’t supported on the device.

NVIDIA says Google is working on the issue.

Do you own an NVIDIA Shield TV? Have you recently been having trouble accessing YouTube and/or YouTube TV? You’re not the only one having difficulties.

Spotted by 9to5Google, NVIDIA Shield TV owners are reporting on Reddit and on NVIDIA’s forums that they can’t open the YouTube or YouTube TV apps. When attempting to access either of these platforms, users are being greeted by a message that says the apps are “not supported on this device.” It appears the problem started as recently as just a few hours ago.

It’s not clear what could be causing the issue. It also appears that not everyone is affected, as our Editor-at-large Mishaal Rahman says that YouTube still works fine on his device. However, he notes that his device is not on the latest version.

Fortunately, it appears NVIDIA is aware of the issue. In a response to one of the reports on its forum, NVIDIA says that it has already contacted Google about the problem. Reportedly, Google is currently working to resolve whatever went wrong.

