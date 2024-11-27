The sequel to the world's cheapest foldable just had its specs and design leaked

TL;DR A follow-up to the Nubia Flip 5G is in the works.

The Nubia Flip II has been spotted on the TENAA and MIIT databases, revealing the design and specs.

The second-generation device will look quite different from the original.

Do you remember the Nubia Flip 5G? It launched earlier this year and made a name for itself by becoming the cheapest foldable in the world, starting at $499 for the base model. Well, it looks like ZTE-owned Nubia is planning to follow it up with a successor. That second-generation foldable has recently been spotted on two regulatory databases.

Discovered by 91mobiles, the Nubia Flip II has appeared on the Chinese certification website TENAA. This listing contains multiple images of the handset, revealing the design.

Based on the images provided, it seems the Nubia Flip II will look fairly different from its predecessor. Nubia appears to have swapped out the circular cover display for a rectangle-shaped screen. That new external panel is joined by two cameras and a ring that sits outside of the display’s bezel this time.

Other notable characteristics include an orange-colored button off to the right side and a new light blue colorway. It’s said that Nubia is expected to offer other colorways as well; however, these additional colors are unknown at the moment.

The other database the Nubia Flip II popped up on was the MIIT certification website. It’s here that we get a few details on the foldable specs. According to the document, the Flip II carries the model number NX732J. Its dimensions are 169.4 x 76 x 7.2mm, it weighs 193g, and supports 5G and 4G LTE.

For the displays, it appears we’re working with a 3-inch AMOLED cover screen and a 6.85-inch AMOLED interior display. The exterior panel offers a resolution of 422 x 682 pixels, while the folding display sports 1,188 x 2,970 pixels.

As mentioned before, there are two rear cameras, which are listed at 50MP and 2MP. There’s also a selfie camera that boasts 32MP. While the rear cameras are the same as before, the selfie camera is an upgrade from the previous 16MP lens.

Something to be happy about is more storage options. The original only offered 8GB and 12GB variants, but the Flip II appears to be available with 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB storage options. One drawback, however, is the battery is getting a downgrade from 4,310mAh to 4,225mAh.

It’s unclear when Nubia plans to launch the second-gen device. We’ll just have to wait for more information to come out.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments