Called Now Playing History, the app gives you a full history of all the songs that your Pixel 2 has been listening to in the background.

With the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, the search giant introduced a nifty new feature called Now Playing. As explained in our previous post, the new music-identification feature uses an offline repertoire of “tens of thousands” of songs to identify tracks and display them on the lock screen of your Pixel 2 device. While not as comprehensive as Google Now or third-party apps like Shazam which rely on online connection, Now Playing has the benefit of being able to tell you the song you’re listening to automatically. No need to unlock your phone. No need to open up a separate app. No need to ask or type. Simply have your phone out.

Well, that’s great, but what happens if you decide, “Actually, I really like that song that they played 15 minutes ago” or if you forget the title and the artist of the song that you quickly glanced over earlier? That’s where Now Playing History comes in, and if you own a Pixel 2 device and music-identification is something you frequently find yourself needing, this could be a must-have app for you.

Not only does it display the exact time at which the song was recognized but it also lets you play the song via Google Play Music, YouTube, or Spotify once you click on it.

As the name suggests, Now Playing History essentially lets you view a list of songs that your Pixel 2 has been listening to. The app is available in the Play Store right now for $0.99: