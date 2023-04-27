How much does Notion cost? Plans, pricing, and alternatives

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Notion is a popular productivity tool that allows users to organize their work and personal lives through an all-in-one workspace. It offers many features, including notes, databases, and collaboration tools. Recently, Notion launched an AI app add-on to help write and brainstorm even faster. We’ll explore Notion’s various plans, pricing, and how they compare to competitors in the market.

QUICK ANSWER Notion offers four pricing plans: a Free plan for individuals, Plus at $8 per user/month (billed annually) for small groups, Business at $15 per user/month (billed annually) for companies, and Enterprise with custom pricing for large organizations. An optional AI add-on is available for $8 per member/month (billed annually). KEY SECTIONS How much does Notion cost?

How much does Notion cost? Notion offers four main pricing plans for user needs: Free, Plus, Business, and Enterprise. Each plan comes with its own set of features and benefits. See the table below for a brief breakdown, and we will discuss each tier in more detail below.

Plan Price (billed monthly) Price (billed annually) Notable features Plan Notion Free

Price (billed monthly) N/A

Price (billed annually) N/A

Notable features -Collaborative workspace

-Integrate with Slack, GitHub & more

-Basic page analytics

-7 day page history

-Invite 10 guests

Plan Notion Plus

Price (billed monthly) $10

Price (billed annually) $8

Notable features -Unlimited blocks for teams

-Unlimited file uploads

-30 day page history

-Add collaborators external to your organization (like clients or contractors) to specific pages in your workspace.

-Invite 100 guests

Plan Notion Business

Price (billed monthly) $18

Price (billed annually) $15

Notable features -SAML SSO

-Private teamspaces

-Bulk PDF export

-Advanced page analytics

-90 day page history

-Invite 250 guests

Plan Notion Enterprise

Price (billed monthly) Contact sales team

Price (billed annually) Contact sales team

Notable features -User provisioning (SCIM)

-Advanced security & controls

-Audit log

-Dedicated success manager (100+ seats)

-Workspace analytics

-Unlimited page history

-Add collaborators external to your organization (like clients or contractors) to specific pages in your workspace.

-Custom guest limit

Plan Notion AI (optional add-on)

Price (billed monthly) $10

Price (billed annually) $8

Notable features -Automate tasks

-Text editor

-Access across all your notes, docs and projects



Free The Free plan is designed for individuals seeking to organize their work and personal life. It offers unlimited blocks (the pieces of content you add to a page) for single users and a limited set of blocks for up to ten guest collaborators to experiment with. You get up to 5MB of file uploads and a seven-day page history to restore your work to previous versions.

You can integrate with other databases, such as Slack, GitHub, and Asana, but only one at a time on the free plan. The information you sync is also limited to 100 rows of data. Lastly, you can create a backup of all the pages and content from your workspace by exporting as HTML, Markdown, and CSV.

Plus The Plus plan, formerly the Team plan, is designed for small groups wanting to plan and organize. It includes everything in the Free plan but allows for unlimited pages and blocks, unlimited file uploads, and 30-day page history.

Plus also brings up to 100 guest collaborators for your workspace and unlimited database integration with third-party apps, increasing the amount of information from synced databases to 20,000 rows of data.

Business The Business plan is tailored for companies that use Notion to connect several teams and tools. The plan includes everything in the Plus plan, including twice the page history (90 days), advanced page analytics, 250 guest collaborators, and private team spaces. Aside from that, you also get the ability to export workspaces as a PDF document and manage employee access at scale with secure single sign-on (SSO).

Enterprise The Enterprise plan is designed for organizations that need advanced controls and support. Pricing for this plan is negotiable according to your specific needs. It includes everything in the Business plan but with unlimited page history, a custom number of guest collaborators, and advanced teamspace permissions for who can access or edit content.

There are also several added admin and security features, such as user provisioning (SCIM), security measures to control sharing pages externally, workspace analytics, granular admin roles, admin content searches, and detailed audit logs of all activity. You also get access to a dedicated team of Notions success managers to assist you with any questions or problems that occur.

Notion AI Notion AI is an optional add-on that integrates artificial intelligence within the Notion workspace, aiming to enhance productivity, improve writing quality, and support creative thinking.

On the positive side, Notion AI offers automation for tasks such as summarizing meeting notes, generating action items and extracting key takeaways from different sources. Additionally, it provides writing assistance by fixing spelling and grammar errors, translating text, and adjusting voice and tone. However, AI-generated content still isn’t as good as human-made content regarding quality, accuracy, and context awareness. Users should be prepared to review and revise to ensure the output meets their requirements.

It is cheaper than other AI writing services, such as ChatGPT Plus, and has the advantage of integrating into all your notes, docs, and projects. There’s also a drag-and-drop text editor to evaluate and revise anything written on the fly.

Notion pricing vs the competition

Notion Evernote

When comparing Notion’s pricing to its competitors, it is essential to consider the features and benefits offered by each platform. Some popular alternatives to Notion include Trello, Asana, and Evernote.

Trello is a simple and visual card-based project management system. It offers a free plan that includes unlimited boards, cards, and lists, making it suitable for small teams, and two paid plans, Business Class and Enterprise, priced at $10 and $17.50 per user/month, respectively, which can be more expansive than Notion.

Notion stands out with its all-in-one approach and competitive pricing.

Asana is a powerful task and project management tool with multiple views, such as lists, boards, calendars, and timelines. It also offers a free plan for up to 15 members, with paid plans starting at $10.99 per user/month for the Premium plan and $24.99 per user/month for the Business plan. While it is a strong contender for task and project management, it may not be as cost-effective or feature-rich as Notion considering its higher-priced plans and narrower focus.

Lastly, Evernote is primarily a note-taking app with solid search capabilities and web clipping features. It has a free Basic plan with syncing across multiple devices, with paid plans starting at $7.99 per month for the Premium plan and $14.99 per user/month for the Business plan.

While competitors like Trello, Asana, and Evernote each offer unique strengths in their respective areas, Notion stands out with its all-in-one approach and competitive pricing. Users looking for a comprehensive solution that combines note-taking, project management, and collaboration tools may find Notion to be a better value for their money.

FAQs

Is the paid version of Notion worth it? The paid version of Notion is worth it if you need advanced features, such as unlimited blocks for teams, file uploads, guest invites, and extended page history. Consider your requirements and usage patterns before deciding.

How much does Notion platform cost? Notion offers four pricing plans: Free, Plus ($8 per user/month billed annually), Business ($15 per user/month billed annually), and Enterprise (custom pricing). There is also an optional AI add-on for $8 per member/month (billed annually).

What is the difference between Notion free and premium? Notion Free offers unlimited blocks for individuals, limited blocks for teams, and basic features. Premium plans (Plus, Business, and Enterprise) provide additional features, such as unlimited blocks for teams, increased file upload limits, extended page history, guest invites, and advanced features depending on the plan.

How to get Notion premium for free? There is no official way to get Notion premium for free. However, students and educators can apply for a free upgrade to the Personal Pro plan by verifying their academic email addresses.

What is the block limit for the Notion free plan? The Notion free plan has a limited block trial for two or more teams but offers unlimited blocks for individual users.

Is the free version of Notion good enough? The free version of Notion is suitable for individual users who want to organize their work and personal life. It offers unlimited blocks for individuals and basic features. However, a paid plan might be more appropriate if you need advanced features or collaboration tools for a team.

